Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 133,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 140,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOI)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
