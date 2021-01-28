Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 133,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 140,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.