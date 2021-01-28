Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.32. 300,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 282,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.