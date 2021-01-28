eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

