Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 10.1%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $52.69. Approximately 1,651,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 477,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

