Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

EBRPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were given a dividend of $3.0055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 12.7%.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

