Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded up $4.70 on Thursday, reaching $212.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,423. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

