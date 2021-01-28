Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $207.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

