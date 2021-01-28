Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $207.37 on Thursday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.18 and its 200-day moving average is $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.