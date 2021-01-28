Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

NYSE:EC opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 248.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 730,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 89.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 165,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 806.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

