EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0313 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $463,885.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,816.52 or 0.99622243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000235 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002527 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.