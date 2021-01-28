Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:EDIN)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EDIN remained flat at $GBX 538 ($7.03) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,910. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 618 ($8.07). The stock has a market cap of £926.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 26.56 and a quick ratio of 25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 548.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 491.83.

In other Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) news, insider Glen Suarez sold 24,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77), for a total value of £128,034.06 ($167,277.32).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

