Effect.AI Price Tops $0.0281 on Top Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $95,948.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

Effect.AI Token Trading

