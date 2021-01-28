eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Down 7.6%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.03 and last traded at $78.20. Approximately 892,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 830,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHTH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.