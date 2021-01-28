EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EJFI traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 122.25 ($1.60). 5,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.27. The company has a market cap of £74.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73. EJF Investments Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

