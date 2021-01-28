Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.53. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,811 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

About Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

