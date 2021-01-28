Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Shares Gap Up to $268.00

Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $268.00, but opened at $279.00. Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $266.18, with a volume of 1,218 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.95. The company has a market capitalization of £101.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) Company Profile (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.