electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.69. 3,193,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,197,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in electroCore by 4.8% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

