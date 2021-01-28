Electroneum Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.24 million and $716,475.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000238 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,230,510,637 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.