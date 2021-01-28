Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,499 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Insiders sold a total of 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

