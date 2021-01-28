Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.91 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 10,848,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134,859% from the average session volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.22 ($0.07).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.80.

Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) Company Profile (LON:EDP)

Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.

