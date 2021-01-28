Elitium Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.79 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $4.61 or 0.00013664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $138.79 million and $310,312.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.00878919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.76 or 0.04181782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

