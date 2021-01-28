Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.08

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $12.30. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 6,226 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.