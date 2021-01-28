Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Cap of $986.09 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $58.73 or 0.00178977 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $986.09 million and approximately $191.97 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.31 or 0.02009088 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,086,692 coins and its circulating supply is 16,789,258 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.