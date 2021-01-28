Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.59. Eltek shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 33,810 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of Eltek worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

