Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 2,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,738. Emera has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

