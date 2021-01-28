Emirex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Emirex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges. Emirex Token has a market cap of $10.91 million and $1.14 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068445 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00900852 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006056 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050935 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.08 or 0.04189137 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014641 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017666 BTC.
Emirex Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “
Buying and Selling Emirex Token
Emirex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emirex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Emirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.