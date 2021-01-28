Empire State Realty OP (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.98. 18,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 5,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

