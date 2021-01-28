EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 853.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.23% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.53. 5,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

