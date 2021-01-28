Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $92.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

NYSE:EHC traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,280. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

