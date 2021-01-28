Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.46. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 640,067 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of C$822.00 million and a P/E ratio of -20.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.11.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EDR)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
