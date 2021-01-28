Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 17%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.76. 12,379,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 4,879,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXK. Pi Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $749.57 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.