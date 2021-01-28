ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 8.6%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 3,936,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,082,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $66.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,923 shares of company stock worth $120,220. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

