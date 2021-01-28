Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $63.62 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Energi has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $63.62 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00005064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00169472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.97 or 0.01562921 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,118,301 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.