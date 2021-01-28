Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 6.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.94. 4,414,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,437,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on UUUU. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $499.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $172,591. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

