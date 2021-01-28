Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.38

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $320.46 million and approximately $103.24 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.00890091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04355902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017889 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,185,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.