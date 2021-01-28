Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 90,492 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000. GoDaddy accounts for about 16.5% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 11,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,664. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,617 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,653 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

