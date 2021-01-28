Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Buys Shares of 135,540 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 6.0% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owned 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 267,549 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the last quarter.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.
In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
See Also: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.