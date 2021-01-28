Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. Tucows accounts for approximately 13.0% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Tucows worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tucows by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in Tucows by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,609,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,388,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCX traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. 5,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,216. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $935.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,410 shares of company stock worth $778,750. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

