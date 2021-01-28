Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. Everbridge makes up about 10.9% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Everbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,655. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.70. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $2,576,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,502. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

