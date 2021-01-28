Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Takes $2.14 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Target makes up 4.7% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $5.84 on Thursday, hitting $184.12. 143,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,037. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

