Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Takes $2.79 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Etsy comprises approximately 6.1% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $12.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.71. 100,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,258. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $226.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

