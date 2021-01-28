Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2,321.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $179.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $222.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

