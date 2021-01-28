Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 8.2%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.70 and last traded at $193.74. 3,467,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,448,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.02.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. FMR LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.