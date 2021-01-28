Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 8.2%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.70 and last traded at $193.74. 3,467,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,448,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. FMR LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

