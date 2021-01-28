Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Down 5.4%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 3,575,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,121,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $582.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 87.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,287,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 319,455 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 339.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 358,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 276,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,274,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 272,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.