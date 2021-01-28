Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,138 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.4% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 236,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,047. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.