Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 17,800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.6 days.

Shares of ENTOF remained flat at $$22.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

ENTOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Entra ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Entra ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Entra ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

