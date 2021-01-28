Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.00. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 277,107 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

