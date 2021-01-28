Enzyme Finance Achieves Market Cap of $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.61 or 0.00912550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00051546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.53 or 0.04479749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

