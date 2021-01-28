Enzyme (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.95 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $34.49 or 0.00108955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $50.95 million and $6.10 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00932306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.11 or 0.04454194 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

Enzyme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.