EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (EPG.L) (LON:EPG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $279.99

Shares of EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (EPG.L) (LON:EPG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.99 and traded as low as $278.00. EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (EPG.L) shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.98. The firm has a market cap of £108.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (EPG.L) Company Profile (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

